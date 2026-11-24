TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. — Taylorsville Police made an arrest in a deadly triple shooting that left one man dead and two others hurt Sunday night.

Nazir Miller is charged with murder and two counts of attempted first degree murder.

Nazir Miller

The woman who was shot in Alexander County was dropping off her child at the time, according to the owner of Ridgecrest Apartments.

One dead, two hurt after triple shooting in Taylorsville

The shooting happened at the apartment complex along High Point Drive in Taylorsville.

The owner of Ridgecrest Apartments posted that when the child’s mother, Samantha Pack, arrived at the complex, two men walking through the property approached her car, and one opened her car door.

The owner said the woman began screaming, and her ex-husband was shot after coming out of his apartment.

Rounds tore into the siding on the side of the apartment.

Feet away, police said they found Charles Dawson dead. Samantha and her partner, Alexander Pack, were also shot.

Police went to several apartments where they said the victims tried to get help.

Neighbor Elizabeth Whiteside said she was unsure what to do.

“She knocked lightly and my kids were in there and said somebody is knocking and they were wigged out and we didn’t open the door and I guess she was found in the apartment next door that someone is moving out of,” she said.

A few doors away, another neighbor described hearing about a half-dozen rounds being fired.

“It just completely shocked me. I can’t believe it. I thought it was maybe firecrackers and somebody was shooting firecrackers,” Rennie Hines said.

On Monday afternoon, police, the SBI and sheriff’s deputies canvassed the neighborhood, hoping to get a lead in the case.

A neighbor who did not want to be identified said she knew Dawson.

“I was extremely surprised and terrified. The neighbors always get along,” she said.

The apartment complex now plans to build a fence around the back of the property.

The child in the case is safe.

It had been 10 years since Taylorsville had a homicide.

Miller is being held without bond at the Alexander County Detention Center. He is expected to appear in court on Monday.

Investigators say they are still reviewing the case, and additional charges may be filed.

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