Local bakery owner speaks out after Operation Charlotte’s Web

CHARLOTTE — The owner of a popular east Charlotte bakery shared some of his story with church members Sunday.

Manolo Betancur spoke at Myers Park Baptist Church telling the crowd about his early life in Columbia, becoming a citizen in the U.S., his time in college, and starting what’s now a successful business.

Betancur’s visit came after Border Protection conducted Operation Charlotte’s Web last week in an effort to crack down on people who are undocumented.

“Remind us the power of community, the power of love,” said Betancur. “This brought us together as a community. Now more than ever we don’t feel alone. We feel loved, and we feel that we have a bunch of good neighbors.”

Betancur closed his bakery temporarily to help protect both his employees and customers from border agents.

There were also multiple protests staged outside his business while the operation unfolded.

