Local cable newsroom operation shuts down amid sale

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Cable news channel Comporium will no longer produce local newscasts for viewers in South Carolina.

CN2 has operated a newsroom in Rock Hill since 1992, delivering a daily local newscast to cable customers in York, Lancaster and Chester counties.

A news release posted on CN2′s website reveals that Comporium sold CN2 to OTS Media Group, which owns WRHI and other radio stations. The release indicates some WRHI radio programs will now be broadcast on CN2.

Channel 9 has reached out to OTS Media Group to ask about the decision to end the daily local newscast.

Channel 9 has partnered with both CN2 and WRHI for news coverage throughout the years.

