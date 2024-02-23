Shipping giant UPS to open Rock Hill facility

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Shipping giant UPS Inc. has leased most of a recently completed industrial building in Rock Hill.

UPS confirmed to the Charlotte Business Journal this week that it signed on for approximately 175,000 square feet at 1533 Galleria Blvd.

The 231,000-square-foot industrial building was developed by Indus Realty Trust at the Legacy Park West development in Rock Hill.

UPS did not disclose how many employees would work at the facility, but the company acknowledged it would open by year-end.

