Local cafe supports individuals with intellectual disabilities

CHARLOTTE — A new cafe in Uptown Charlotte is part of a nonprofit training program for individuals who live with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Cakeable is the brainchild of amateur baker and former teacher for exceptional children, Renee Ratcliffe.

The cafe is not only the first of its kind, but it’s also a big step for the workforce program.

“So when our employees get the opportunity to engage with the public, it builds their confidence. And it also, we hope, inspires the public to come in and think, ‘Well, they’re doing a great job; perhaps I could employ someone who lives with an intellectual, developmental disability, and they can make an impact in my workplace,’” said Ratcliffe.

Employees at the cafe expressed how much the opportunity means to them.

