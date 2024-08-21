Local con artist convinced victims to invest in Miami cannabis store, feds say

CHARLOTTE — A judge sentenced a Monroe man to almost three years in prison for running an investment scheme.

Christon Jermaine 39, must also pay $210,000 restitution, the U.S. Attorney’s Office stated.

He defrauded at least 10 people between 2018 and 2022, investigators said.

They said he convinced them to give him money to invest in the stock market and a cannabis store that he said he was opening in Miami.

However, Jermaine sent hostile messages and threatened to have someone kill the investor when they asked for their money back.

Jermaine spent the money to support his lifestyle and pay for personal expenses.

VIDEO: Retail theft investigation uncovers alleged scheme to resell stolen guns

Retail theft investigation uncovers alleged scheme to resell stolen guns

©2024 Cox Media Group