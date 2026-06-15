Former Panthers site eyed for 1,252-job project

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A global biopharmaceutical company is considering Rock Hill for a $1.5 billion headquarters and manufacturing facility that would create 1,252 jobs.

The company, which has not been identified, is pursuing economic development incentives under the code name Project Palmetto Rock. It is targeting a 50-acre site that was once part of a headquarters and training complex for the Carolina Panthers that was abandoned before completion.

York County is considering a request for a $65 million grant for the project from the South Carolina Coordinating Council for Economic Development. The York County Council will consider authorizing staff to apply for the grant in a meeting on Monday at 6 p.m. The county will also hold its first reading to consider a tax incentive agreement between the county and Project Palmetto Rock.

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