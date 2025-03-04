Local family business prepares as Trump’s tariffs begin

CHARLOTTE — President Donald Trump initiated a trade war on Tuesday with America’s three largest trading partners, imposing tariffs that prompted immediate retaliation from Mexico, Canada, and China.

The tariffs include a 25% levy on Mexican and Canadian imports, with a reduced 10% tariff on Canadian energy products. Additionally, Trump increased the tariff on Chinese goods to 20%, doubling the rate set last month. These actions have caused financial markets to react negatively, raising concerns about potential inflation and uncertainty for businesses.

In the video at the top of this webpage, how the Mecklenburg County Market, a local family business, is preparing.

VIDEO: Shoppers concerned about impact of tariffs

