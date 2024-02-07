Local high school rock band selected to perform at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

CHARLOTTE — A local band is headed to Cleveland, Ohio, soon to perform at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The Band Henna is competing in the 27th annual High School Rock Off on Feb. 17.

Only 30 bands were selected to perform in the competition and they’re the only band from North Carolina that was chosen.

The top 12 bands will move on to the final round on March 2.

