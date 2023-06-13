Charlotte concerts you need to know about

CHARLOTTE — Hot acts are hitting the road this year, and many are headed to the Queen City. To help local music fans, we’ve compiled a list of Charlotte venues where popular performers are making stops.

We’ve included a few festivals you may want to add to your calendar as well.

Unless otherwise noted, tickets for each show are on sale at the venue box office and online at Ticketmaster.com.

THE AMP BALLANTYNE

All Time Low and Gym Class Heroes – Sept. 26

Address: 11115 Upper Ave.

Website

BANK OF AMERICA STADIUM

Luke Combs with Riley Green, Lainey Wilson and others – July 14-15

Beyoncé – Aug. 9

Address: 800 South Mint St.

Website

BOJANGLES COLISEUM

Grupo Frontera – June 24

Phil Wickham & Brandon Lake – Aug. 11

Address: 2700 East Independence Blvd.

Website

OVENS AUDITORIUM

Tink and Friends – June 17

Tori Amos – June 26

Becky G – Sept. 19

Address: 2700 East Independence Blvd.

Website

Pink (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp)

SPECTRUM CENTER

Banda MS de Sergio Lizarraga – June 30

Alicia Keys – July 2

Santa Fe Klan – July 6

LL Cool J, The Roots and others – July 9

blink-182 – July 14

Erykah Badu – July 16

Moneybagg Yo – Aug. 6

Guns N’ Roses – Aug. 29

Suicideboys – Sept. 5

Lil Baby – Sept. 12

Drake – Sept. 22-23

Old Dominion – Sept. 29

Jonas Brothers – Sept. 30

Carin Leon – Oct. 8

Aerosmith – Oct. 17

The 1975 – Oct. 20 (tickets go on sale June 23)

Maluma – Oct. 21

John Mayer – Oct. 23

Romeo Santos – Oct. 28

MercyMe and TobyMac and Zach Williams – Nov. 2

Joji – Nov. 4

Pink – Nov. 12

Address: 333 East Trade St.

Website

>> To see the lineups for PNC Music Pavilion and Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre (formerly Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre), click here.

FESTIVALS

Party on the Mountain featuring Sheryl Crow, My Morning Jacket, JJ Grey & Mofro, Dawes and others — July 28-30 at Beech Mountain Resort. Website

Earl Scruggs Music Festival hosted by Jerry Douglas featuring Emmylou Harris, Greensky Bluegrass, The Infamous Stringdusters, The Del McCoury Band and others — Sept. 1-3 at Tryon International Equestrian Center & Resort in Mill Spring. Website

(WATCH BELOW: Northwood’s Ballantyne amphitheater to debut this fall)

Northwood’s Ballantyne amphitheater to debut this fall

©2021 Cox Media Group