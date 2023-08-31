Local man helped by job program for high school graduates with disabilities

CHARLOTTE — A local man has a new beginning thanks to a program that helps high school graduates with disabilities land jobs.

Tim Clardy is a new employee at McDonald’s. Within his short time of being there, he’s already impressed the man who hired him.

“It was such a pleasure to interview him, and I knew at that moment, he would be a great fit for McDonald’s,” said store manager Shawn Tappan.

That interview came after Clardy completed his internship with Project SEARCH. Channel 9 spoke with him in June when he completed the program.

“Tim has autism and Project SEARCH is a -- call it a blessing. It’s a game changer,” Clardy’s father, Rip Clardy said.

