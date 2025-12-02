Longtime Mecklenburg County commissioner won’t seek reelection

CHARLOTTE — A second longtime Mecklenburg County commissioner says she will not seek reelection. District 1 representative Elaine Powell says she will not file for a fifth term. The North Mecklenburg representative says she will serve the remainder of her term.

“I still have an entire year left in my 4th term and I will continue to focus on representing North Mecklenburg while also working on board priorities, my committee appointments and other important assignments,” she said.

Commissioner Powell will leave behind a legacy of being one of the county’s fiercest supporters of Parks and Recreation. She currently serves as Chair of the Environmental Stewardship Committee, Health & Human Services Committee, Performance Review Committee and Seniors Ad Hoc Committee.

Powell is the second high profile commissioner to say they will not seek reelection. Commissioner Laura Meier announced last month she will not seek reelection. The District 5 representative said it was time to pass the torch to a new generation of leaders.

“This has been a deeply personal and difficult choice because serving this community has been one of the greatest honors of my life and I am deeply grateful for the trust that has been placed in me,” Meier said in her announcement not to run. “To my fellow commissioners and staff, you all inspire me. This decision was not made lightly but I believe it is the right time to make space for new leadership and fresh ideas. There is a whole younger generation out there ready to make a difference.”

Meier endorsed Charles DeLoach for her seat. District 5 represents south Charlotte on the county commission. No candidates for District 1 have been announced yet.

VIDEO: Charlotte City Council select veteran member as Mayor Pro Tem

Charlotte City Council select veteran member as Mayor Pro Tem

©2025 Cox Media Group