A look at North Carolina’s major political races in 2024

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina voters are going to have a lot to contemplate in 2024.

Here is a rundown of what you can expect on the ballot this year.

Some serious power players have joined the race for Gov. Roy Cooper’s open seat.

On the Republican side, the big names on the ballot include Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, who has been eyeing the seat for years.

State Treasurer Dale Folwell also put his name in the hat and conservative lawyer Bill Graham received an endorsement from Sen. Thom Tillis.

Meanwhile, Democrat Attorney Gen. Josh Stein is pushing hard for the job. He’ll face four challengers in the primary including former state Supreme Court Justice Mike Morgan.

The race for attorney general is drawing two well-known congressmen from Charlotte: Republican Dan Bishop and Democrat Jeff

Jackson.

Satana Deberry, the district attorney in Durham County, is among those pushing Jackson in the Democratic primary.

New congressional maps in North Carolina are likely to swing several seats for the GOP.

Among the notable races, former President Donald Trump is backing lobbyist Addison McDowell as Republican candidates jockey in the District 6 race, which includes former 13th District candidate Bo Hines and former Congressman Mark Walker.

Candidates in the District 8 primary include state Rep. John Bradford, of Huntersville, and Mark Harris, the former 9th District congressional candidate whose race was overturned due to election fraud in 2018.

In the race for the General Assembly, all eyes will be on Mint Hill and south Charlotte.

Rep. Tricia Cotham’s party switch mid-term moved the balance of power. Three Democrats are running to challenge Cotham.

Democrat U.S. Rep. Wiley Nickel announced his plans earlier this month to bid for U.S. Senate when Tillis’ seat is up in 2026.

Tim Moore, the Republican speaker of the House in North Carolina, is leaving the role for a congressional bid in District 14.

Voters will also decide if they want a Republican supermajority in North Carolina’s General Assembly.

Cotham will face voters for the first time as a Republican after switching parties and the balance of power in the state House.

She’s running for re-election in District 105 and will face either Yolonda Holmes, Terry Landsell or Nicole Sidman.

Another key primary is for the new Senate District 41 seat, which includes Plaza Midwood and NoDa.

Four candidates are running. Former Black Political Caucus Chair Caleb Theodros, activists Kendrick Cunningham and Lucille Puckett, and former Charlotte Metro Credit Union CEO Bob Burns.

In a candidate filing surprise, Krista Bokhari, the wife of Charlotte City Councilman Tariq Bokhari, is running against Democrat Brandon Lofton in House District 104.

In Cabarrus County, incumbent Rep. Diamond Staton-Williams is running for re-election even though her District 73 now favors Republicans.

She will face the winner of the Republican primary. Either Jonathan Almond or former Cabarrus School Board member Holly Edwards.

