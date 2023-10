MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Lowe’s Cos. Inc.’s ever-expanding product mix now includes a popular brand of premium workwear.

Carhartt’s iconic duck jackets and vests, hoodies, T-shirts, work pants and beanies are now available at roughly 250 Lowe’s stores across the Northeast, Midwest and Pacific Northwest. Another 250 stores in Texas, the Southeast and California will add the products in early 2024.

