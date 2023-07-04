Lowe’s opens first North Carolina outlet store, with more locations likely in 2023

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Lowe’s Cos. Inc. is turning to outlets to move its scratch-and-dent appliances, patio furniture and grills.

Lowe’s opened the first North Carolina outlet location in Greensboro on June 30, with its traditional board-cutting ceremony.

It marks the 11th Lowe’s Outlet store to open nationwide. The first store opened in fall 2019 in California. There are also outlet stores now in Texas, Florida, Illinois, Missouri, Georgia and Connecticut.

Lowe’s anticipates additional outlet stores will open this year.

