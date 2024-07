A fatal crash Friday night shut down Dale Earnhardt Boulevard (Highway 3) in Kannapolis, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The road was closed shortly before 8 p.m. between Roxie Street and Old Earnhardt Boulevard.

The road is expected to reopen by 11 p.m.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

©2024 Cox Media Group