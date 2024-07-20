‘It’s such a tragic loss’: Family speaks out after 18-year-old killed in Kannapolis shooting

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A family in Kannapolis is speaking out after one of their loved ones was shot and killed on Tuesday.

The incident occurred near Caribbean Court around 11:45 p.m.

The Kannapolis Police Department said they found 18-year-old Damien Carter Senesaynho dead after being shot.

Family members told Channel 9 that the situation was a robbery gone wrong.

They said a friend of the victim was also shot and is now critically injured.

Senesaynho’s brother, Khai Vo, said it’s a situation that should never have happened.

“It’s such a tragic loss. He loved going to the lake, he loved the beach, and he loved motorcycles. He loved shooting guns and going to the gun range. He loved spending time with his family and friends. It’s such a tragic loss,” Voelaborated.

At the time of the shooting, police said it was an “isolated incident” with no threat to the public.

