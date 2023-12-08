Making history: JSCU football could have first 8-win season since 1975

CHARLOTTE — The Johnson C. Smith football program is just one win shy of making history.

The Golden Bulls travel to Florida next week, when they’ll play in the inaugural Florida Beach Bowl. If they win, this will mark their first eight-win season since the 1970s.

For the first time in more a decade, the program just notched a winning season under second-year head coach Maurice Flowers. He’s a Golden Bulls alum and former quarterback.

“It’s something about being a winner in Charlotte -- it’s special,” Flowers said.

>> In the video at the top of the page, sports reporter DaShawn Brown spoke to some of the major players who helped spark the huge turnaround.

