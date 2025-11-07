Man accused of abusing 4-year-old who died had similar priors

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A Hudson man is in jail without bond after a 4-year-old boy died following alleged abuse, police said.

Thomas Bryant has been charged with felony child abuse, inflicting serious injury, after his girlfriend’s son died in the hospital from severe head injuries.

And Hudson Police Chief Brandon Nelson told Channel 9’s Dave Faherty that Bryant was arrested on Halloween following another child abuse investigation stemming from an incident in September involving the same child.

“A lot of the officers that’s been involved in this investigation have children around the same age as this victim,” Nelson said. “It’s especially hard for some of the investigators involved in the original case, and spent some time with this child during that original case, it’s extra hard on them.”

Bryant posted a $5,000 bond. Court documents show that one of the conditions of his release was that he was not supposed to be around the 4-year-old or at the boy’s home.

Police said Bryant was babysitting his girlfriend’s children while she worked when the incident occurred in September and earlier this week.

Pastor Bud Jernigan and his wife, Jean Jernigan, lived next door to the 4-year-old and said they are heartbroken over what happened.

“My husband and I cried over it and said, ‘Why didn’t that man just come to our door and leave him on the door if he had to?’” Jean Jernigan said.

And they just wish that someone had reached out to them for help.

“If you ever get in a tight spot or need some help…or need a break…hollar,” Bud Jernigan said.

Faherty reached out to the mother of the 4-year-old, who said she did not wish to comment.

Chief Nelson said investigators are continuing interviews and expect to press additional charges.

