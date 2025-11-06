Babysitter charged after 4-year-old dies from injuries

HUDSON, N.C. — A 4-year-old child has died after being severely injured by his babysitter in Caldwell County, earlier this week, according to police.

Thomas Lee Bryant, who is the babysitter and the mother’s boyfriend, has been charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious injury, and more charges are expected as the investigation continues, Hudson police said.

Thomas Lee Bryant

On Tuesday, officers with the Hudson Police Department responded to a residence on Hickman Avenue following reports of an assault involving the child.

Officers got there and determined that the child had sustained serious injuries allegedly inflicted by Bryant, who had been entrusted with babysitting the child.

The victim was initially transported to a local hospital and later transferred to a regional trauma center for advanced medical treatment.

Bryant is currently being held at the Caldwell County Detention Center under a $750,000 secured bond.

The child succumbed to his injuries on Thursday at approximately 2:30 a.m.

No additional details have been made available.

