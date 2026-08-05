Man accused of firing at vehicle after being stabbed during family dispute

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A Union County man was arrested this past weekend after investigators said he was stabbed in self-defense during a family dispute and then fired a gun at a vehicle as it drove away. Bobby Wallace faces multiple charges, including assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, following the incident on Clark Street.

Union County sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on Clark Street after receiving reports of a disturbance. While traveling to the scene, they learned that a person had been stabbed and multiple shots had been fired. Investigators determined Wallace was intoxicated and arguing with family members before the violence began.

Family members had arranged for a driver to pick them up to leave the residence because Wallace was intoxicated and arguing. When the driver arrived, Wallace confronted the man and an argument turned into a fight. Wallace continued to assault the driver as the man tried to retreat to his vehicle. Investigators said the driver stabbed Wallace in the left shoulder as an act of self-defense.

Following the stabbing, Wallace went back inside the house and retrieved a gun, the sheriff said. He shot several rounds at the victim’s vehicle as it was driving away from the property. Wallace then tried to hide the firearm on the property before deputies arrived.

Bobby Wallace

Deputies provided medical aid to Wallace for the superficial wound and he was transported to a local hospital. Investigators later located the driver and the knife used during the fight. Wallace was arrested after he received medical treatment.

Wallace is charged with assault on a female, domestic violence, possession of a firearm by a felon and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Wallace remains in custody following the $1 million bond issuance.

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