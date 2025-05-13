Man accused of indecent exposure on Charlotte Rail Trail arrested again

CHARLOTTE — The man who was caught by police after allegedly exposing himself to women on the South End Charlotte Rail Trail is now facing a new charge.

New court documents we found early Tuesday morning say Santiago Garcia Herrera is now accused of exposing himself to a woman while in his vehicle on New Bern Street in March.

Last month, we reported that Garcia-Herrera was arrested following a viral video on TikTok of a woman who said he exposed himself to her friend. Police said that incident happened on April 7, after this newest alleged incident.

Jail records say Garcia-Herrera was arrested on Monday and held on $10,000 bond for misdemeanor indecent exposure.

According to court records, Garcia-Herrera is expected to face a judge Tuesday for the new charge.

(VIDEO: Proposed Rail Trail pedestrian bridge gets new look, new timeline)

Proposed Rail Trail pedestrian bridge gets new look, new timeline

©2025 Cox Media Group