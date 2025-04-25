Man accused of indecent exposure on South End Rail Trail released from jail

CHARLOTTE — Santiago Garcia Herrera, 47, is back on the street, out on bond after he was accused of exposing himself earlier this month on the very populated South End Rail Trail.

A woman brought the incident to the forefront through a viral TikTok video where she talked about what happened.

Many people on the Rail Trail on Friday were glad he was arrested, but not so happy that he got out of jail without paying anything.

The TikTok user said in the video that Garcia Herrera allegedly exposed himself to her friend in South End. She took a photo of the alleged suspect’s truck and shared it online weeks before he turned himself in on Wednesday.

“A man pulled up in a crosswalk, intentionally stopped to stop her from walking, got her attention, exposed himself,” the woman said in the video.

Police said it happened on April 7 in one of the busiest areas for foot traffic in the city. Thousands of people use the trail every day.

“That’s horrible,” said Lilly Deshene, of Minnesota, on Friday.

“That’s scary,” said Megan Schimmel. “I certainly don’t know what I would have done if I was exposed to that.”

The news of the crime stunned many people enjoying their Friday.

“It makes me frightened for the other women out there,” said Schimmel.

The TikTok user said other women had similar stories.

Garcia Herrera was charged with one count of indecent exposure.

Police said they identified Garcia Herrera and interviewed him. He surrendered to police after warrants were filed for his arrest.

