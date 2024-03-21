Man accused of stealing musical instruments, electronics from Burke County church

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Investigators in Burke County arrested a man accused of breaking into a church and stealing musical instruments and electronics.

According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, deputies were called to the First Baptist Icard Church in Connelly Springs after a reported break-in on March 16.

Two days later, investigators looked at surveillance video and got an idea of what the suspect looked like - then later that afternoon, deputies got a call about the suspect inside a home on Icard Rhodhiss Road.

The suspect was identified as Eric Harlan Queen, and deputies went to his home with a search warrant, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities found some of the items that were reported stolen from the church, and they found evidence linking Queen to other thefts in the area.

BCSO says Queen was booked into jail for the thefts and an outstanding misdemeanor warrant. He’s facing felony charges of breaking and entering to a place of worship, larceny, and possession of stolen property.

Queen was booked on a $30,500 bond.

