Man arrested after exposing himself on Light Rail, police say

CHARLOTTE — A man was arrested after allegedly exposing himself to a woman on a light rail vehicle on Friday.

Nathaniel Stewart was taken into custody on Friday after Charlotte Area Transit System’s security reported the incident.

Police said Stewart sat down next to the victim while on a light rail vehicle and pulled his pants down, leading to his arrest.

Stewart also faces charges for resisting arrest.

