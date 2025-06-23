Local

Man arrested after exposing himself on Light Rail, police say

By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com
CATS Blue Line light rail train
By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com

CHARLOTTE — A man was arrested after allegedly exposing himself to a woman on a light rail vehicle on Friday.

Nathaniel Stewart was taken into custody on Friday after Charlotte Area Transit System’s security reported the incident.

REDA: 1 person arrested in connection with east Charlotte homicide, police say

Police said Stewart sat down next to the victim while on a light rail vehicle and pulled his pants down, leading to his arrest.

Stewart also faces charges for resisting arrest.

WATCH: 1 person arrested in connection with east Charlotte homicide, police say

1 person arrested in connection with east Charlotte homicide, police say

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read