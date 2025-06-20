Local

1 person arrested in connection with east Charlotte homicide, police say

By Glenn Counts, wsoctv.com
CHARLOTTE — One person was arrested on Friday in connection with a Saturday evening homicide in east Charlotte, police say.

MEDIC and police responded to a call about shots being fired on the 3300 block of Magnolia Hill Drive around 8:45 p.m. There, they found a 47-year-old woman suffering a gunshot wound, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

The victim, later identified as Shanika Michelle Gamble, was pronounced deceased at the scene, MEDIC said.

Police announced on Friday that they had arrested James Hampton Evans in connection with Gamble’s death. Evans was charged with first-degree murder, according to court documents.

