Man arrested after shooting outside ex-girlfriend’s home, hiding gun in toilet

MONROE, N.C. — A Monroe man was arrested Sunday after authorities said he threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend, fired a handgun outside her home and later hid the weapon in a toilet tank.

Jorge Omar Bonilla faces multiple charges following the domestic disturbance in the 1200 block of South Hayne Street, police said.

Monroe Police Department officers responded to the residence Sunday morning after receiving reports of an armed subject causing a disturbance. According to investigators, Bonilla showed up at the victim’s home and attempted to force his way inside before the situation escalated.

During the incident, investigators found that Bonilla arrived at the home and tried to force his way inside. He allegedly displayed a handgun and threatened to kill the victim before firing several rounds into the ground outside the residence. Bonilla fled the scene before officers arrived.

Monroe Police said they later found Bonilla at his home on South West Street, where he was taken into custody. While conducting the arrest, officers recovered the handgun they said they believed to have been used in the shooting. The weapon had been hidden inside the tank of a bathroom toilet.

Bonilla was processed into the Union County Detention Center. He faces charges of attempted breaking and entering with intent to terrorize or injure, communicating threats and discharging a firearm within city limits.

Officials said those experiencing domestic violence in Monroe can seek help by calling 800-799-SAFE (7233) or by texting the word START to 88788.

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