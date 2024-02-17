Man arrested for setting off fireworks near Cleveland Co. gas station

FALLSTON, N.C. — A man is facing charges for allegedly setting off fireworks near gas pumps in Cleveland County.

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office arrested William Fioritto on Friday. Deputies say the manager of a gas station in Fallston told them Fioritto had set off an explosive device near the pumps.

After investigating, deputies found out he set off an illegal “mortar” style firework that he bought in another state.

Information sent by the sheriff’s office does not detail whether anything was damaged or if anyone was injured in the incident.

Fioritto is charged with Burning of Certain Buildings, “Going Armed to the Terror of the Public, and Possession of Pyrotechnics. He’s being held on a $25,000 secured bond at the Cleveland County Detention Center.

