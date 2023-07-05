Police respond to large commotion at Uptown park before fireworks show

CHARLOTTE — Multiple officers from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to a commotion at a popular Uptown park on Tuesday evening.

The commotion began around 9 p.m. at Romare Bearden Park on South Church Street near Truist Field, where people gathered to watch the Charlotte Knights fireworks show.

A viewer sent in aerial footage from an apartment balcony of crowds of people running from Romare Bearden Park.

A Channel 9 crew is at the scene, where they spoke with a witness who got swept up in the commotion.

“I was sitting in the middle of the field and I looked up and I saw people running towards me,” the witness told Channel 9.

The police have not released what started the commotion or if there were any other injuries.

MEDIC responded to three medical calls but told Channel 9 they did not transport anyone.

