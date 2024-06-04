Man accused of asking 14-year-old girl to trade vapes for sex, deputies say

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A man has been arrested for using Snapchat to ask a 14-year-old girl for sex, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said the case was brought to their attention on Sunday. They learned the suspect went by the name of Moe and was known in a Snapchat group as the owner of the Cannon Tobacco and Vape Shop in Kannapolis.

Investigators found a Snapchat conversation between the teenage girl and Moe where he had asked her for sex. The conversation showed he had even offered her vapes in exchange for sex.

After trying unsuccessfully to find the suspect, Rowan County deputies started using Snapchat to communicate with him. That was when investigators said Moe talked about his plans to perform sex acts with the girl. The deputies said the vape store was visible in the photos that he sent.

Deputies went to the vape shop, where they were able to identify the suspect shown in the Snapchat photos as Mohamed Mosed Ahmed Al-Hareurey.

Al-Hareurey was arrested and charged with solicit a child by computer and solicit child prostitution. He’s in the Rowan County jail with a $250,000 secured bond.

Detectives are looking into whether Al-Hareurey had any other juvenile victims.

