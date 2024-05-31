Local

Police searching for suspect who attempted to steal ATM in northwest Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Police are searching for a person who they say smashed into a northwest Charlotte store and attempted to steal an ATM.

The incident occurred Thursday morning at a convenience store on Moores Chapel Road.

Channel 9 crews observed shattered glass in front of the building. A part of the ATM was also seen on the ground.

It is unclear if any suspects have been identified in this case.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

