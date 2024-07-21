Man charged after attacking his mother in Denver, deputies say

DENVER, N.C. — A man has been arrested after admitting to attacking his mother in Denver Friday night, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they received a 911 call from 58-year-old Lynard Edward Hunter stating that he had attacked his mother.

At the scene, Hunter was taken into custody and the 77-year-old victim was taken to an area hospital.

She was later listed as being in critical condition, according to deputies.

Deputies said as the investigation ensued Hunter admitted to becoming upset with his mother and and beating her.

Lynard Edward Hunter

He was later charged with felony attempted first-degree murder.

He is being held at Harven A. Crouse Detention Center with no bond, according to deputies.

VIDEO: Convicted murderer accused of attacking Catawba Co. couple, toddler with knife

Convicted murderer accused of attacking Catawba Co. couple, toddler with knife





©2024 Cox Media Group