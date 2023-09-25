Convicted murderer accused of attacking Catawba Co. couple, toddler with knife

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A man accused of attacking a couple and a 3-year-old with a knife is scheduled to appear before judge in Catawba County.

Police confirmed to Channel 9 that Jimmy Lee Randolph was released from prison earlier this year after being given a life sentence for murdering a woman back in 1990.

The Conover police chief told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty he was sending his investigators down to the courthouse to work with the district attorney on the case.

Investigators said Randolph, 75, attacked the family Friday night at the apartment complex where they all live. It’s north of Conover along County Home Road.

The victims, Nathan Rash and Kenin Anzalone, said they had gotten out of their car when Randolph came up from behind and attacked them with a knife.

Investigators said the couple, along with the 3-year-old, were all hospitalized and had to receive stitches.

Randolph lived at the same apartment complex and police said he knew the victims.

According to the North Carolina Department of Corrections, Randolph was convicted back in 1990 for murdering a woman in the eastern part of the state. He was sentenced to life in prison but was released earlier this year after serving nearly 33 years.

“I’m still really, like, I can’t really sleep at night. Sounds bother me,” Anzalone said. “Even though he’s locked up, it’s still kind of traumatizing.”

“With him being committed before, he should have never been out in the first place,” Rash said.

Randolph is charged with two counts of assault inflicting serious injury and assault with a deadly weapon. He’s in jail on a $50,000 bond.

>> Faherty is headed back into court to see if that bond changes when he appears before a judge.

