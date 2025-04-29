Local

Man charged with arson, attempted murder after house fire, Rock Hill police say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A 36-year-old man was charged with arson and attempted murder after lighting a pile of clothes on fire at a Rock Hill home after an argument, police said.

Rock Hill police were called to the fire at about 12:40 a.m. Tuesday on East Black Street. The fire department got there and put the fire out.

Police and fire investigators spoke with one of the occupants, and they said Johntavis Antwan Miller ignited the pile of clothing because he was angry. There were three people inside the home when the fire started.

Officers caught up with Miller and arrested him without incident.

Miller was charged with second-degree arson and three counts of attempted murder. 

