Woman charged with arson, attempted murder after setting home on fire in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A woman has been arrested in connection with an arson incident that occurred on Sunday, according to the Gaston County Police Department.

Police said they responded to the 100 block of Jim Clark Drive after receiving reports about an unknown person setting fire to a home while someone was inside it.

An investigation revealed Brittany Nicole Mims Eller as a suspect in this case.

Eller was then arrested and charged with first-degree arson and first-degree attempted murder.

She is being held in the custody of the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office while she waits for her first court appearance, according to police.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.

