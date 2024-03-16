Man dies after car intentionally hits him on Brookshire Boulevard

CHARLOTTE — Police are investigating a car accident as a homicide after discovering a man was intentionally hit on Brookshire Boulevard on Saturday morning.

The man was hit around 3:30 a.m. near the Elite Arcade in the 3800 block of Brookshire Boulevard.

Police say they found an adult man with life-threatening injuries from a hit-and-run. The victim went to the hospital where he died.

His identity has not been released yet.

The initial investigation points to the man being intentionally struck. Police haven’t said whether they have a suspect identified.

It’s unclear whether the man was in a vehicle or not.

Homicide unit detectives are investigating the crash. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS.

(WATCH: Human remains found where mother, 2 kids, were reported missing)

Human remains found where mother, 2 kids, were reported missing

©2024 Cox Media Group