Man indicted for transporting minor for sexual activity, faces life in prison

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Ricky Dean Clinton, 40, has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Asheville for transporting a minor across state lines to engage in sexual activity, U.S. Attorney Russ Ferguson announced on Tuesday.

The indictment alleges that between March and June 2025, Clinton knowingly transported a minor with the intent for sexual activity. This is Clinton’s second federal indictment in the Western District of North Carolina.

Ricky Dean Clinton

Clinton was previously indicted in October 2025 for attempting to kill law enforcement officers during an arrest attempt on Aug. 12 in eastern Burke County.

He allegedly shot at officers from the United States Marshals Service and the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. Clinton was shot and treated at a hospital. No U.S. Marshals were hurt.

In addition to the charges related to transporting a minor, Clinton faces firearms offenses, including unlawful use and carry of a firearm in furtherance of crimes of violence, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Clinton is currently in federal custody and, if convicted, could face a maximum sentence of life in prison.

The case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a Department of Justice initiative aimed at combating child sexual exploitation and abuse. This initiative marshals federal, state, and local resources to prosecute individuals who exploit children and to rescue victims.

