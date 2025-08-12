U.S. Marshals Service seeks public’s help in capturing child trafficking suspect

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — The U.S. Marshals Service Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force is actively searching for Ricky Dean Clinton, 40, who is wanted on charges of human trafficking of a child and other related sex offenses.

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office has issued outstanding warrants for Clinton, prompting the involvement of the U.S. Marshals Service in the search.

Clinton is considered armed and dangerous, and authorities are urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward.

A reward of $2,500 is being offered for information leading to his arrest, with assurances that all tips will remain anonymous.

Individuals with information about Clinton’s whereabouts are asked to contact Task Force Officer Terry at 704-813-6884.

VIDEO: Marshals capture fugitive wanted in 2020 killing of Asheville teen

Marshals capture fugitive wanted in 2020 killing of Asheville teen

©2025 Cox Media Group