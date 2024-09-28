Man killed after running red light in Catawba County, troopers say

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A man has died after running a red light in Catawba County late Friday night, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred just before 11:30 p.m. on Highland Avenue NE near Fairgrove Church Road.

Troopers said a 2013 Hyundai Sonata was traveling south on Fairgrove Church Road when it entered the intersection of a red light and was struck by a 2015 Dodge Ram traveling east on Highland Avenue NE.

The driver of the Hyundai, 24-year-old Mauricio Diaz Gomez, 24, died at the scene from his injuries. Two other occupants in the vehicle were taken to Catawba Valley Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to troopers.

The driver of the Dodge, as well as a passenger in that vehicle, were also taken to Catawba Valley Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers said impairment does not appear to be a factor in this case, and no charges are expected to be filed.

VIDEO: ‘I can’t let go’: Vigil honors 2 high schoolers killed in Cleveland County crash

‘I can’t let go’: Vigil honors 2 high schoolers killed in Cleveland County crash

©2024 Cox Media Group