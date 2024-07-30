Man killed in street racing crash volunteered with Habitat for Humanity

CHARLOTTE — An innocent man killed in a street racing crash over the weekend was a volunteer with Habitat for Humanity, his family said.

It happened around 9:45 a.m. Sunday on Albemarle Road near Circumferential Road by the Target and Lowes stores. Detectives believe teen suspects were racing each other when one of the cars hit a Camry making a U-turn on Albemarle Road.

The Camry’s driver, 81-year-old Robert Birch, was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. His wife Dottie, who was in the car with him, is in an ICU at a local hospital, their son told Channel 9.

According to Birch’s son, he and Dottie attended 8 a.m. mass every Sunday at St. John Neumann Catholic Church on Idlewild Road. After mass, the couple would go to breakfast at Sunrise Restaurant on Albemarle Road.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 Bob Birch The Birches were building homes with Habitat for Humanity just two months ago in Avery County, family members said. Bob loved to build, and he and his son would go on trips together to build for Habitat. (Habitat for Humanity)

The two were on their way home from breakfast when Birch made the fateful U-turn, their son said.

The couple had been married for 59 years.

‘I picture his smile and his joy’

The Birches were building homes with Habitat for Humanity just two months ago in Avery County, their son said. Bob loved to build and he and his son would go on trips together to build for Habitat.

The Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlotte told Channel 9′s Evan Donovan they’re devastated Birch is gone.

“Just really joyful to be around,” Bex Oring said.

“I picture his smile and his joy that he exuded every time he stepped on a Habitat site,” Oring added. “We’re so grateful that’s how he decided to spend his retirement.”

Oring met Birch more than a decade ago, well into the 20-plus years Birch spent as a volunteer.

“What I remember about Bob ... His patience and kindness and steadfast, both in his commitment to Habitat and how he interacted with everyone,” Oring said.

He even brought along his own group of volunteers that Habitat called “Bob’s Buddies.”

He had a sense of humor, too. Oring laughed while recalling a story about him.

“I could always expect a gentle ribbing,” Oring said. “I learned to drive a work truck the year I worked with him, and when I pulled up, he’d always ask me how many times I stalled.”

The couple’s son said he’s still in shock. He said Dottie, who is 79, has multiple broken bones and severe internal injuries from the crash.

Two 17-year-olds, neither of whom had a driver’s license, were charged as adults with felony hit and run/death, spontaneous street racing, and no operator’s license, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said. More charges are pending with the North Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.

Due to their ages, the teenagers’ identities have not been released.

(WATCH BELOW: Man found shot to death along Caldwell County highway, deputies say)

Man found shot to death along Caldwell County highway, deputies say





©2024 Cox Media Group