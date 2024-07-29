2 minors charged for deadly street racing crash, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — Two minors have been charged after a street racing crash over the weekend resulted in the death of an innocent 81-year-old man.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said officers were called to the fatal hit-and-run around 9:45 a.m. Sunday. It happened on Albemarle Road near Circumferential Road, by the Target and Lowes stores.

At the scene, officers found a 2011 Toyota Camry with heavy damage to the passenger side and a 2006 Nissan 350z with heavy front-end damage.

The driver of the Camry, 81-year-old Robert Birch, was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. His passenger was also taken to the hospital.

Detectives believe the Nissan was racing a 2012 Scion. The Camry was making a U-turn when it was hit by the Nissan, CMPD said.

The driver and passenger inside the Nissan then left the scene with the people inside the Scion, police said.

Officers were able to find the Scion and arrest the people inside. Detectives charged the drivers of the Nissan and Scion, both of whom are juveniles. They were charged as adults with felony hit and run/death, spontaneous street racing, and no operator’s license.

More charges are pending with the North Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.

As the investigation into the crash continues, CMPD asked anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Man found shot to death along Caldwell County highway, deputies say)

Man found shot to death along Caldwell County highway, deputies say





©2024 Cox Media Group