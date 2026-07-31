Man pleads guilty in 2025 killing of Lancaster mother

LANCASTER, S.C. — A man charged in the 2025 killing of Lancaster mother Larisha Thompson has pleaded guilty to murder, burglary and attempted robbery.

Investigators said Asael Torres Chirinos was one of six suspects who targeted Thompson during an attempted robbery while she was driving on Riverside Road toward Rock Hill, opening fire into her vehicle and killing her.

As part of a negotiated plea agreement, Chirinos was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Authorities previously said all six suspects were the subject of immigration holds at the time of the crime. Court dates for the remaining suspects have not been announced.

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