Man pleads guilty to threatening Jewish Federation of Greater Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A man accused of threatening a Jewish organization in Charlotte pleaded guilty to one of his charges this month, court documents show.

In October, the FBI said Jeffrey Scott Hobgood sent two emails to the Jewish Federation of Greater Charlotte the week after Hamas attacked Israel.

The racist and antisemitic emails threatened to “annihilate” Jewish people and called for their “public execution.” One was sent on Oct. 11 and the other on Oct. 13.

The FBI determined the threats weren’t credible.

Hobgood was arrested in his hometown of Troy, which is about an hour and a half drive from Charlotte.

Federal court documents show Hobgood pleaded guilty to one count of transmitting interstate threats. That charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

(WATCH BELOW: Warrant: Man called in threat to SC school before pipe bombs found at apartment)

Warrant: Man called in threat to SC school before pipe bombs found at apartment

©2023 Cox Media Group