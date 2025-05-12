Forecasts

FORECAST: Wave of showers, thunderstorms expected in Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We are tracking a wave of showers and thunderstorms expected in the Charlotte area, increasing flooding concerns.
  • So far, the strong storm threat has been low, but it will remain into the night.
  • Later this evening, we’ll settle into an on/off rain scenario, and that will continue through Tuesday.
  • Rain chances will slowly wrap up Wednesday, and then the heat will take over.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read