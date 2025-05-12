FORECAST: Wave of showers, thunderstorms expected in Charlotte

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are tracking a wave of showers and thunderstorms expected in the Charlotte area, increasing flooding concerns.

So far, the strong storm threat has been low, but it will remain into the night.

Later this evening, we’ll settle into an on/off rain scenario, and that will continue through Tuesday.

Rain chances will slowly wrap up Wednesday, and then the heat will take over.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

