FORECAST: Wave of showers, thunderstorms expected in Charlotte

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We are tracking a wave of showers and thunderstorms expected in the Charlotte area, increasing flooding concerns.
- So far, the strong storm threat has been low, but it will remain into the night.
- Later this evening, we’ll settle into an on/off rain scenario, and that will continue through Tuesday.
- Rain chances will slowly wrap up Wednesday, and then the heat will take over.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group