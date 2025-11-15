Man shot and killed in Uptown, police investigating

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed late Friday night in Uptown.

CMPD says officers were called to the intersection of 7th and Davidson streets around 11 p.m. and found a victim who had been shot. Police said the victim was also involed in a crash.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital, but he died from the shooting.

The victim hasn’t been identified yet.

Police didn’t say if a suspect has been identified, but they said the case is still under investigation.

CMPD is asking for any witnesses or anyone with details about the shooting to call 704-432-8477.

