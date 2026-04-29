Man released from prison after 2019 killing now charged in another homicide

CHARLOTTE — Tychicus Dobie, one of the men who pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Kendal Crank, has been arrested again and charged with another killing. Crank was shot and killed in 2019 at North Tryon and 28th streets in north Charlotte while driving to nursing school.

Dobie is now charged with murdering Tanarus Henry. Police said Henry was shot and killed in November 2025 near Seventh and Davidson streets in Uptown.

Tychicus Dobie

In August of 2025, Dobie was sentenced to 59-83 months for his voluntary manslaughter plea deal in the Kendal Crank case. With time served, he was released seven days after his conviction. Henry was shot and killed about three months later.

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In August of 2025, Dobie was sentenced to 59-83 months for his voluntary manslaughter plea deal in the Kendal Crank case.



With time served, he was released 7 days after his conviction.



Roughly 3 months later, Henry was shot and killed. @wsoctv — Hunter Sáenz (@Hunt_Saenz) April 29, 2026

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