Man wanted after exposing himself inside Harrisburg restaurant, deputies say

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies in Cabarrus County are on the lookout for a man who allegedly exposed himself to employees inside a local restaurant.

It happened Monday morning, according to the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office. The name of the restaurant wasn’t given.

Authorities say the suspect is described as an Indian man in his 20s, and he has short black hair and “large eyeglasses.” The sheriff’s office says he went into the restaurant and “exposed himself to several employees.”

Photos of the suspect were shared on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page.

If you have information about the suspect, you’re asked to call Cabarrus County Crime Stoppers at 704-932-7463.

