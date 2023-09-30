Cabarrus officials monitor dangerous road after community demands action

MIDLAND, N.C. — A string of accidents on a stretch of highway in Midland forced officials in Cabarrus to take action.

In late September, three family members died on Highway 24/27 near Bethel School Road.

Days later, two people were hospitalized in nearly the same spot.

That’s why the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies came together to monitor the area.

The Concord, Kannapolis and Locust Police Departments assisted the CCSO, bringing together 22 officers.

During the “Traffic Safety Initiative” on Highway 24/27 on Thursday, officers issued more than 100 traffic violations, including violations for seatbelts, suspended licenses, speeding, stop lights, fail to move over, and other types of motor vehicle violations.

One person was arrested.

