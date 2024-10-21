Man who led 2022 Charlotte police chase arrested, accused of doing it again

CHARLOTTE — The man who led Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers on a high-speed, hours-long chase two years ago is back behind bars.

Tyler Harding was arrested on Friday. He’s accused of stealing another car, leading police on a chase along South Boulevard, and then jumping out and running into a stranger’s home.

Last year, Harding pleaded guilty to multiple charges stemming from a brazen chase through parts of Charlotte back in 2022. Chopper 9 Skyzoom was overhead as Harding weaved in and out of traffic during the two-hour police chase.

It ended when Harding crashed into multiple cars at the intersection of East and South boulevards.

After pleading guilty, Harding was sentenced to prison but was recently out on parole.

He’s due in court Monday for the new charges.

