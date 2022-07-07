‘I’m going to try to stop him’: Driver rams alleged car thief during chase

‘I’m going to try to stop him’: Driver who rams suspect speaks out

CHARLOTTE — Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke spoke with the man who tried himself to take on the driver, who led police on an hours-long chase through the Carolinas Wednesday.

Abrahan Nassar said he was following the Channel 9 News app, saw what was going on and then witnessed the vehicle shoot across a parking lot near Park and Woodlawn roads.

“I see the guy just cut through and almost hit a couple of cars … that’s when I was like, ‘You know what, I’m going to try to stop him,’” he said.

Nassar then rammed the suspect once.

“And you know I got a steel bumper so I … Let me put it to the test,” he said.

Moments later, he rammed him again. Then Nassar rode the SUV through the intersection.

“There was a lady walking by so that’s when I slowed down,” he told Stoogenke.

We are told the driver of the truck is a civilian who was trying to get this chase to end — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) July 6, 2022

The SUV got away, but not for long. Nassar bumped him at least two more times, but then had damaged his truck too much and it came to a stop.

Stoogenke asked Nassar if damaging his truck was worth it.

“Yes, because I literally just bought a new truck so this truck was just going to be parts, so at least I can say I crashed her for the right cause,” he said.

Driver who rams suspect speaks out Driver who rams suspect speaks out (WSOC)

Stoogenke asked, “Did it cross your mind that you could cause a bigger problem?”

“Yes, that’s why I was trying to watch how I hit him and the traffic around me,” Nassar answered. “I was thinking about if it was my wife … my kid … then I would want somebody to stop it.”

It worked out fine this time, but typically police don’t encourage residents getting involved.

‘I was devastated’: Innocent drivers caught up in hourslong chase recall tense moments

‘I was devastated’: Innocent drivers caught up in hourlong chase recall tense moments

Nearly three hours of chaos came to an end in South End, and along the way, in the suspect’s destruction, he left behind numerous witnesses and people involved who couldn’t believe what was happening.

The suspect hit another vehicle at the intersection of South and East boulevards, where he eventually surrendered to police. But before he was taken into custody, police were spotted following him in a white pickup truck that he stole earlier Wednesday.

He then made his way to a Walmart parking lot, where he stole a car from an UberEats driver. She was seen from Chopper 9 Skyzoom immediately running toward her car as it was being taken away.

“I was devastated. I was trying to first get my vehicle but he stopped me,” she said.

The UberEats driver said she was just trying to pick up someone’s order when the incident happened. She said she was scared.

“I didn’t know what he had on him so I ain’t trying to. My life is more important,” she said.

#BREAKINGChopper 9 caught the moment a suspect in a police chase got in another car at a Walmart parking lot in south Charlotte. WATCH: https://t.co/bNJQgYp3DF pic.twitter.com/9Ep4fz45wY — WSOCTV (@wsoctv) July 6, 2022

When the suspect drove away, Channel 9 saw him talk to a woman in the white pickup truck he had jumped out of. A crew at the store could see CMPD put the woman in the back of a patrol cruiser.

More than an hour later, the suspect crashed into another car at the intersection of Ballantyne Commons Parkway and Johnston Road, sending it clipping into a Mazda. The Mazda is owned by Nicole Lourette.

“I was just blown away. We are from out of town, visiting friends, and this was just completely out of the blue,” she said.

Lourette watched with amazement as the suspect got out of his car, and started running towards other vehicles before getting into Karyann Curtis’ Infiniti, where he hopped in the passenger seat and drove away. She had gotten out of her SUV to check on the crash victim.

“I turned and as I turned, I see my car moving and I thought, ‘Did I put it in park?’” Curtis said.

Just spoke to the driver of the black SUV that was stolen. She is okay. No one was in the SUV when the suspect took it. She just finished a Costco run and saw the suspect collide into someone else. She got out to check on them. Then the suspect took her SUV @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/nmUVgMTwWj — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) July 6, 2022

Curtis then got into another man’s car who followed the chase until he ran out of gas. Then she hopped in a police officer’s car who was trailing behind the suspect.

She thought it would come to an end peacefully and that she would be able to pick it up and go, but it came to an end forcefully, with a crash into a truck at South and East boulevards.

The truck driver involved didn’t want to show his face but said it all happened so fast.

“The good Lord was watching over me,” he said.

Curtis’s SUV is damaged but she is thankful no one was seriously hurt.

“My husband drove up here to get me. I am just going to go home, give him a big hug, hug my family and just be thankful it had the outcome it did,” she said.

(WATCH BELOW: Chopper 9 Skyzoom overhead as police chase vehicle through Charlotte)

Chopper 9 Skyzoom overhead as police chase vehicle through Charlotte





©2022 Cox Media Group